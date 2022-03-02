Erthos has secured $17.5 million in a Series B funding round and has a 2.5GW project pipeline.From pv magazine USA Erthos produces "earth-mount" solar arrays that sit flat on the ground, with no mounts or trackers below them. It recently announced the closing of a $17.5 million Series B funding round to scale up its business. It has an active project pipeline of more than 2.5GW. The prevailing utility-scale solar standard is to use single-axis trackers to increase production throughout the day. Erthos' model defies this standard by instead opting to cut material and maintenance costs, while also ...

