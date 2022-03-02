Erthos has secured $17.5 million in a Series B funding round and has a 2.5GW project pipeline.From pv magazine USA Erthos produces "earth-mount" solar arrays that sit flat on the ground, with no mounts or trackers below them. It recently announced the closing of a $17.5 million Series B funding round to scale up its business. It has an active project pipeline of more than 2.5GW. The prevailing utility-scale solar standard is to use single-axis trackers to increase production throughout the day. Erthos' model defies this standard by instead opting to cut material and maintenance costs, while also ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de