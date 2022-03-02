

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Housebuilder Persimmon plc (PSN.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax grew to 966.8 million pounds from last year's 783.8 million pounds.



Underlying profit before tax was 973.0 million pounds, compared to 863.1 million pounds a year ago.



Total Group revenues increased to 3.61 billion pounds from prior year's 3.33 billion pounds. New housing revenues were 3.45 billion pounds, higher than 3.13 billion pounds a year ago.



New home completions increased to 14,551 units from 13,575 units last year. New home average selling price increased 2.8 percent to 237,078 pounds.



Looking ahead, Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive, said, 'The new year's trading has started well, with private sales rates ahead by c. 2 percent in the opening weeks and a robust forward sales position of £2.21bn. We expect to grow our outlet position in 2022 and are targeting volume growth of 4-7 percent on 2021 levels, whilst maintaining our industry-leading margins, although we are mindful of the growing risk of an economic impact as a result of the tragic conflict in Ukraine.'



The company anticipates a greater proportion of completions in the second half of the year relative to the first reflecting a return to more typical trading patterns and the growth profile of our outlet network.



The company currently anticipates increases in selling prices will mitigate build cost inflation.







