

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L, AV) announced the acquisition of Succession Wealth for a consideration of 385 million pounds. Succession Wealth is a national independent financial advice firm with approximately 200 planners delivering advice to around 19,000 clients throughout the UK.



Amanda Blanc, CEO of Aviva, said: 'The acquisition of Succession Wealth boosts Aviva's presence in the fast-growing UK wealth market; supports our strategy to grow sustainably; and expands Aviva's ability to offer high quality financial advice to millions of our customers.'







