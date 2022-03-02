

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd. (HSX.L), on Wednesday, reported profit before tax of $190.8 million or 55.3¢ per share compared to a loss of $268.5 million or 91.6¢ per share last year.



Underwriting profit was $215.6 million versus a loss of $370.6 million incurred in the year 2020.



Net premiums earned for the year 2021 grew to $2.92 billion from $2.75 billion in 2020. Net premiums written increased by 17.0% in big-ticket businesses as more risk was retained in improving conditions.



Gross premiums written rose 5.9% to $4.27 billion from $4.03 billion reported previous year, driven by continued positive rate momentum in all three divisions and strong customer growth in Retail.



Aki Hussain, Chief Executive Officer, Hiscox Ltd, said, '...Hiscox has a significant technical underwriting capability, which combined with investment in digital, positions us well to capitalise on the many opportunities ahead as we continue to serve our customers and build a sustainable insurance business.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HISCOX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de