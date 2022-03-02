

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices grew at the fastest pace in eight months in February driven by robust demand and limited stock of homes, the Nationwide Building Society reported Wednesday.



House price inflation unexpectedly increased to 12.6 percent from 11.2 percent in January. This was the strongest since June last year. Economists had forecast the rate to ease to 10.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, house prices gained 1.7 percent, faster than the 0.8 percent rise posted in January. Prices were forecast to rise 0.6 percent.



The price of a typical home rose above GBP 260,000 for the first time in February.



Prices climbed GBP 29,162 over the past twelve months. This was the largest ever annual increase in cash terms since the start of the monthly index in 1991.



The price of a typical home was 20 percent higher than in February 2020 - the month before the pandemic struck the UK.



The continued buoyancy of the housing market is a little surprising, given the mounting pressure on household budgets from rising inflation and borrowing costs, Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said.



There is scope for inflation to rise even further as events in Ukraine threaten to send global energy prices even higher, noted Gardner.



Assuming that labor market conditions remain strong, the economist said the Bank of England is also likely to raise interest rates, which will exert a further drag on the market if this feeds through to mortgage rates.







