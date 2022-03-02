- (PLX AI) - Royal Unibrew shares fell nearly 4% at the open after the brewer missed expectations on margins and issued a soft outlook for the year, analysts said.
- • The EBIT range outlook for 2022 has been lowered by DKK 100 million due to increased inflationary risk from the geopolitical developments during the last week of February; guidance is now DKK 1,650-1,800 million
- • The Q4 results were mixed, with a strong top-line beat more than offset by lower margins, DNB said
- • The 2022 guidance was somewhat weaker than expected due to greater inflation uncertainty from the Russia/Ukraine situation: DNB
- • DNB cut its price target for the company to DKK 860 from DKK 890, reiterating a buy recommendation
- • We expect consensus EBIT to come down about a mid-single-digit percentage, analysts at Bank of America said, keeping a neutral rating on the stock
- • Margin uncertainty and the lower guidance may weigh on the stock in the short term, BofA said
