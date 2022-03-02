DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2022 / 09:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 299.5437

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 886128

CODE: DJEU LN

ISIN: FR0007056841

ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN Sequence No.: 146187 EQS News ID: 1291907 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

