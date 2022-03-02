DJ Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2022 / 09:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 358.5468
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 132954
CODE: NRGW LN
ISIN: LU0533032776
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 146216 EQS News ID: 1291965 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1291965&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 02, 2022 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)