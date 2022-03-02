DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2022 / 09:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 157.2251

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 136178

CODE: MFDD LN

ISIN: LU0908501132

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 146227 EQS News ID: 1291987 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1291987&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2022 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)