- (PLX AI) - Hochtief says CIMIC Group company CPB Contractors, as part of a joint venture, has been selected to deliver the surface civil and alignment works for the Sydney Metro - Western Sydney Airport rail link between Orchard Hills and the new Western Sydney Airport Station.
- • Funded by the Australian and New South Wales governments, the contract will generate revenue of approximately $395 million to CPB Contractors
- • Work will commence in 2022 and is scheduled to be completed in 2024
