Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US10 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2022 / 09:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 152.8586

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2019070

CODE: US10 LN

ISIN: LU1407890620

ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 146244 EQS News ID: 1292021

