Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2022 / 09:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 260.6286

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14801281

CODE: WLDL LN

ISIN: FR0010315770

