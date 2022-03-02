In a short interview with pv magazine, Flemming Vejby Kristensen, from the Danish PV association Solcelleforening, explained the surprising performance achieved by Denmark's PV market in 2021, in which around 667.6MW of PV capacity was deployed. Around 94% of this growth is coming from large scale unsubsidized solar projects and the segment's main driver has been the willingness of big corporations to buy green electricity under bilateral PPAs.Denmark deployer around 667.6MW of new PV capacity in 2021, according to the latest provisional numbers recently provided by the European solar energy ...

