Swedish researchers have developed a novel way to manufacture micro supercapacitors, also known as system-on-a-chip, so they are compatible with other components in system circuits and can be easily tailored for different uses.Supercapacitors, an increasingly competitive area of research, could revolutionize the way we use batteries by extending their lifespans and enabling extremely fast charging. But given that they need to be same size as the batteries they are connected to, supercapacitors are often too large for most applications in consumer electronics or electric cars. Now, researchers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...