- (PLX AI) - Siemens Energy secures electrolyzer order from European Energy for world's first large-scale eMethanol project.
- • Siemens Energy will implement an electrolyzer plant in the 50 megawatt range
- • European Energy will be responsible for utilizing the electrolyzer in Aabenraa in the Southern part of Denmark
- • Through the nearby 300 MW solar park of Kassø, developed by European Energy, the project will have access to the low-cost renewable electricity needed to produce cost-effective e-Fuel
