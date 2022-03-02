AECI Limited - Availability of Annual Results Presentation
PR Newswire
London, March 2
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
AVAILABILITY OF ANNUAL RESULTS PRESENTATION
AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's summarised audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021 will be made at 11:30 today, 2 March 2022.
The presentation will be available on AECI's website at or about that time via the following link:
https://investor.aeciworld.com/s/2021-annual-results-presentation.pdf
A recording of the presentation will also be available at or about 15:00 today via the following link:
https://investor.aeciworld.com/s/2021-annual-audio-recording.mp3
Woodmead, Sandton
2 March 2022
Sponsor and debt sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)