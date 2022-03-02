Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Annual Results

Nordea Bank Abp: Annual Financial Report



02.03.2022 / 10:30



Nordea has published its annual reporting package 2021, including sustainability reporting Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Annual Financial Report

2 March 2022 at 9.00 EET Nordea has today published its Annual Report for the financial year 2021, which includes the audited Financial Statements, the Board of Directors' Report and the Corporate Governance Statement. In 2021, for the first time, the sustainability reporting is integrated into Nordea's Annual Report and therefore a separate Sustainability Report is no longer published. Further, Nordea has today published its Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for year 2021. The Annual Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies can be downloaded at nordea.com. Nordea has also published the Annual Report in Swedish in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). Authorised public accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Nordea's ESEF Financial Statements in Swedish in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised). Documents: Nordea Annual Report 2021

Nordea Annual Report 2021 (ESEF, only in Swedish)

Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies 2021 The Board of Directors has proposed to the Annual General Meeting 2022 to adopt, through an advisory resolution, the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for year 2021. For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 530 080 11

