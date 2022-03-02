UK Mortgages Ltd - Monthly Factsheet - January 2022(Correction)

02/03/2022

UK Mortgages Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Monthly Factsheet - Correction

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (TwentyFour) today published a correction of the January factsheet correcting the stated dates of the NAV and Price per Share.

Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

https://twentyfouram.com/en/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/

Or, viewed here:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757981/UKML___Factsheet___January_2022.pdf

For further information, please contact:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900