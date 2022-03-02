UK Mortgages Ltd - Monthly Factsheet - January 2022(Correction)
UK Mortgages Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)
Monthly Factsheet - Correction
The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (TwentyFour) today published a correction of the January factsheet correcting the stated dates of the NAV and Price per Share.
