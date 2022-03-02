

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices jumped around 5 percent on Wednesday despite several developed countries announcing plans to release a record 60 million barrels of strategic petroleum reserves to cool prices.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were up $5.15, or 4.9 percent, to $110.12 a barrel, after having topped $112 earlier, the highest since 2014. WTI crude futures were up $4.84, or 4.7 percent, at $108.25.



A global agreement to release crude reserves failed to calm fears about supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The situation across energy markets is very serious, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said Tuesday as crude oil prices soar amid severe supply concerns.



Members of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which includes the United States and Japan, agreed to release 60 million barrels of crude from their reserves to try to quell the sharp increase in prices that pushed major benchmarks past $100 a barrel.



OPEC and its Russia-led allies are due to meet today to discuss April supply, with analysts expecting them to proceed with a plan to raise production by 400,000 barrels a day.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de