Invesco Select Trust Plc - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, March 2
This is a correction to a release that was published at 17:38:00 on 1 March
2022. The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in
issue following the transaction (excluding 15,823,159 Global Equity Income
Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 25,133,131 not 25,133,151 as stated in
the previous announcement. All other information is correct.
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)
The Company announces that, on 1 March 2022 it repurchased 40,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 228.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 15,823,159.
The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 15,823,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 25,133,131.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
2 March 2022