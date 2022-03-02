Global Solution Revamps Security Policies for 2022

ROSEAU, Dominica, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial markets are not immune to cyber scams and hacking. 2021 was a record-breaking year for the digital currency markets, amounting to $14 million in stolen crypto. Brokers are doing their utmost to ensure the safety of users' funds, but the scams are continuously evolving. Global Solution, a leading multi-asset broker, has recognized the need to improve security in this industry and has pro-actively updated its security policies for 2022, to combat the potential risks and further strengthen trust with its clients.

"We believe that security is the supreme feature to be considered when trading in financial markets," stated Gwenyth Herrares, Global Solution spokesperson. " Global Solution has always strived to make trading trouble-free and straightforward by providing our users an optimal and secure trading environment. We have taken this commitment to the next level by further reconditioning and upgrading our security policies for 2022. Our mission has always been to establish a reliable trading infrastructure, to allow our clients to trade without any reservations."

Security is paramount

Global Solution is a versatile online trading broker providing high-quality services and opportunities to traders. The broker is a one-stop platform for utilizing a diverse range of financial assets, including forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices, and commodities. Moreover, Global Solution keeps traders updated with the latest market events, via live market data and financial news. Most importantly, this broker has clearly displayed all of the implemented security and privacy policies, risk disclosure statements, and terms & conditions, creating a transparent and well-protected environment.

"Global Solution was established with the purpose of prioritizing the needs of traders," explained Herrares. "Our top-technology trading platform and robust security policies show our devotion to maintaining the global-level standards. We will continue improving our services in the future as well, to prepare our partner traders best for the changing dynamics of financial markets."

About Global Solution

With more than 200 tradable assets, low spreads, and fast execution, Global Solution currently enables a seamless trading experience to its customers. The broker incorporates multiple financial instruments and presents competitive trading conditions, breaking entry barriers for traders from around the world. Moreover, Global Solution integrates a technologically advanced trading platform, its WebTrader, to give users secure and smooth access to the financial markets. The brand's dedicated customer support and solid security network make it a top choice for trading in a pre-eminent environment.