Sberbank Switzerland Continues to Work as Normal

MOSCOW, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sberbank's subsidiary in Switzerland (Sberbank (Switzerland) AG) is not part of Sberbank Europe Group, the bank in Switzerland continues to work as normal, there have been no changes to the bank's operations.

Sberbank (Switzerland) AG has sufficient capital and assets in order to continue operations.

Polina Trizonova, head of Sberbank's press service

