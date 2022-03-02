London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2022) - The European automotive industry is facing big challenges to maintain its leadership confronting disruptive megatrends that are new for them. Electrification, Digitalisation, Customer Experience & Autonomous vehicles are some of the trends that will transform the core of leading OEMs.

Reuters Events just published 'Trends Transforming the Automotive Industry in Europe' briefing where we explore in depth the current megatrends and what does it mean for the industry and the customer.

Download your complimentary 17-page briefing copy here

Some of the key touchpoints include:

The Push for Electrification EV-native automakers enter the EU European Regulations on EVs The state of battery production in Europe Recycling in the works Customer views

Digital Transformation Software-defined design Connectivity The value of the data Understanding the digital-first customer

Autonomous Innovation Regulations are the challenge Customer expectations



