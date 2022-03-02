As previously announced, Jefferies will hold a Doing Good Global Trading Day today, March 2, 2022 to support accredited charities focused on providing humanitarian aid to the People of Ukraine.

Jefferies will donate 100% of net global trading commissions on March 2nd for all trading in equities, fixed income and foreign exchange by the firm's clients. In addition, Jefferies as a firm will donate $1 million directly, and its more than 4,500 employees worldwide will be given the opportunity to personally donate to these efforts. Given the evolving and complicated situation in Ukraine, these contributions will be carefully allocated to qualified charities to make sure the proceeds go directly to the people most in need.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented:

"We are asking all of our clients and supporters to please send every trade possible to Jefferies. The brave men, women, and children in Ukraine are fighting for their lives and freedom. We are all eager to do our small part and want to send as much money as possible for this vital humanitarian aid."

For further information, please contact your Jefferies representative.

Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies' Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform.

