PlaceSense and Senozon, two of Europe's leading providers of location-based information, have formed a strategic partnership to empower corporate real estate, retail leaders and OOH advertising companies to choose, operate and market great locations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The combination of accurate GPS data, provided by PlaceSense, with Senozon's extensive mobility models powered by various data inputs such as fully anonymized and aggregated mobile phone data and transport networks, will deliver a complete suite of powerful, comprehensive, and multi-layered location-based intelligence to businesses.

The data provides deep insights into the physical world by understanding the people who interact with locations, while meeting the highest privacy standards. This will enable decision makers to choose great locations, evaluate property value, wisely mix tenants, benchmark against competitors, measure marketing and advertising activities, and more.

"The combined experience and expertise of PlaceSense and Senozon makes this a landmark announcement that will significantly impact the ability of businesses in various markets to leverage the power of location intelligence for strategic decision-making," says Phillip Kousz, Chief Sales Officer of Senozon. "This is especially important as companies look to move beyond the impact of Covid towards growth and expansion opportunities as economies recover."

Both companies bring years of experience of providing location performance intelligence to retail, commercial real estate, OOH (Out-Of-Home) advertising, mobility providers and city managers. These include Senozon clients, such as Neo Advertising, TopPharm, and BVG, and clients of PlaceSense, such as Cushman Wakefield, Nielsen and Lidl.

"Our partnership with Senozon provides customers with a deep and comprehensive range of visitor data to generate actionable insights about any location," says Avi Hadas, COO and Co-founder of PlaceSense. "We are truly excited to be working with such an established company and the huge boost our partnership now offers organizations looking to benefit from location performance intelligence."

To further maximize their expertise and knowhow both companies are currently working in tandem to develop an array of unique models and solutions to further optimize their joint offering.

About Placense

PlaceSense, a leading location performance intelligence platform, empowers corporate real estate and retail leaders to choose, operate and market great locations. Utilizing its proprietary technology, the PlaceSense platform generates insights about any location by accurately analyzing the people who visit it, while keeping individuals' identity private and safe. Backed by Nielsen and E.ON, PlaceSense is used by leading organizations, such as Cushman Wakefield, Drees Sommer and Union Investment. For more information, visit placesense.ai

About Senozon

Senozon is an international consulting and technology company with specialization in location planning and site assessment, as well as transport planning and modelling. Senozon leverages its unique and extensive mobility models of Germany, Switzerland, and Austria to create strategic planning bases for decision makers in retail, real estate, OOH and the transportation sector. For more information, visit senozon.com

-ENDS-

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005009/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Roni Dagan

roni@placesense.ai

+972-50-2176935