eHealth Devices Market Size Worth $28.1 Billion by 2028 - Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global eHealth devices market size is estimated to reach USD 28.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is significantly driven by the increasing demand for blood pressure meters and care phone/social alarms from the rising geriatric population around the world. Increasing sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity gives rise to the lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Thereafter, rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases are expected to propel market growth.

eHealth Devices Market Report Highlights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020. Strong presence of market key players and higher consumer purchasing power are the factors attributed to the growth of the market in the region.

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period.

, the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period. The blood pressure meters' segment is anticipated to register higher growth rate of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing geriatric population and increasing product launches are expected to drive the segment.

eHealth Devices Market Growth & Trends

Technological development and product launches with more sophisticated functioning and accurate device are expected to boost the market growth. However, high cost of the devices and privacy issues will act as the restraints of the market. The demand for the eHealth devices surged despite the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result of Covid-19, consumers looked for safe ways for health tracking and healthcare providers sought ways to deliver safe healthcare access. This has led to increased adoption of eHealth devices and services during the pandemic with positive impact on market growth.

The blood pressure meter segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028. Worldwide cases of hypertension are increasing at alarming rate due to the hereditary and environmental causes. Busy and hectic lifestyle and increasing consumption of unhealthy fast-food are the leading causes for the developing hypertension. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 1.28 billion adults worldwide have hypertension, with 46% of adults being unaware of the condition. The rising population aged 60 and above is also driving the demand for the blood pressure meter, as the risk of hypertension increases with age.

North America dominated the market and accounted for revenue share of more than 35% in 2020.The region is anticipated to witness the 2nd highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2028. This can be credited to the increasing demand from U.S. for the eHealth devices, including glucose meter. According to the CDC report on National Diabetes Statistics 2020, in 2020 34.2 million, 10.5% population in the U.S. had diabetes and 34.5% of the adult population have prediabetes. This number is projected to rise to 39.7 million by 2030 thereby surging the demand for the glucose meter devices.

Read synopsis or request for a free sample of market research report, "eHealth Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Blood Pressure Meters, Fever Meters, Glucose Meters, Care Phone/Social Alarms), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Million Insights.

eHealth Devices Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global eHealth devices market on the basis of type and region:

eHealth Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Blood Pressure Meters

Fever Meters

Glucose Meters

Care Phone/Social Alarms

eHealth Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players of eHealth Devices Market

Omron Corp.

Apple Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

DexCom, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

PHC Holdings Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Doro AB

