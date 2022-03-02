Global Brands Publications Limited: ABSA Bank wins big at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

ABSA Bank (Mauritius), has won the "Most Innovative Bank" and "Best Digital Bank" for the year 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah - Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

LONDON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. The Absa Bank (Mauritius) was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on NBB winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands Magazine said, "We are so impressed by Absa Bank's ability to innovate and adopt digital trends in their banks. Absa Mauritius has managed to take the company and the group to new heights. From constant innovation to setting the benchmark for customer satisfcation, Absa Bank has proved to us time and again that under the right leadership, anything is possible. We congratulate them for another succesful year and hope they continue to be trendsetters in the Banking sector."

Commenting on winning the awards, Sandeep Mohapatra, Head of Digital Transformation of Technology, said, " Absa Mauritius recently won two prestigious awards from the Global Brands Magazine - namely "Best Digital Bank" and "Most Innovative Bank" in Mauritius -, hence reinforcing our belief in the bold digital transformation journey Absa has embarked on.

We are honoured and humbled to have been recognised on a global stage, which certainly gives us a lot of credibility amongst our peers and customers. We, at Absa Mauritius, believe in bringing possibilities to life through unique digital innovations that get things done for our customers; pushing digital boundaries to become customer-obsessed is at the core of our focus.

We have introduced several industry-first and ground-breaking initiatives, including Abby, an AI-powered Personal Digital Banker, available in the form of a humanoid robot and self-service kiosk at all our branches. Abby was further extended to WhatsApp, making us the first and only bank on the island to offer banking services via the app. We are also the only bank to provide seamless digital onboarding across all our customer segments, including Retail, Offshore, Wealth International, Corporate and Business Banking/SMEs. The onboarding platform is powered with avant-garde tech that enables Digital KYC, Optical Character Recognition and Chat as well as Co-browsing features like customer support. We have converged all customer segments onto one mobile super-app, be it Retail, Business Banking and International Customers, thereby helping our clients experience banking-on-the-go without the hassle of managing multiple apps. Additionally, we introduced contactless cards and a cardless ATM withdrawal feature powered via QR code, enabling our customers to enjoy a safe and easy cash withdrawal experience.

For our corporate clients, we have introduced Absa Access, a single sign-on platform enabling them to manage their finances with speed and intelligence. It offers access to multiple products on one dashboard, allowing greater visibility of their business portfolio. Furthermore, our Trade Management Online (TMO) is a state-of-the-art platform for corporates to proceed remotely with all international trade requirements."

About Absa Bank

Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited is part of Absa Group Limited, an African financial services group that aims to be the pride of the continent. Absa Group Limited is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa and is one of Africa's largest diversified financial services groups with a presence in 12 countries across the continent and around 42,000 employees.

We're committed to finding local solutions to uniquely local challenges and everything we do is focused on adding value. To this end, we offer our clients a range of retail, business, corporate and investment, and wealth management solutions as well as ensure a positive impact in all the countries in which we operate.

We're a truly African brand, inspired by the people we serve and determined to always be Brave, Passionate and Ready so that we can make our continent proud



About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.



About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

