Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2022) - Goldplay Mining Inc (TSXV: AUC) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.
The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.
Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO will be presenting on March 3rd at 3.00pm Eastern Standard time.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.
We look forward to seeing you there.
For further information:
Goldplay Mining Inc
Catalin Kilofliski
604-655-1420
catalin@goldplaymining.ca
https://goldplaymining.ca
