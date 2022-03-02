Lineal Services: Lineal Bolsters Client Solutions Team With Industry Experts Brian Stempel and Major Baisden

LONDON, England, March 02, 2022, a leading AI-powered legal technology company, has expanded its client solutions team with the addition of Brian Stempel as Senior Vice President, Strategic Client Solutions and Major Baisden as Chief Revenue Officer. In this transformational move, Stempel and Baisden will play pivotal roles as Lineal expands its next-generation AI technology and service offerings globally.

Stempel, a 27-year industry veteran, has developed a sterling reputation as an executive translator for practice technology strategy and operational excellence across top Am Law firms and their Fortune 1000 clients. Prior to joining Lineal, Stempel oversaw the eDiscovery groups at Debevoise & Plimpton, Kirkland & Ellis, and Paul Hastings. He was responsible for implementing the first client-facing AI solution at Kirkland and led the successful launch of an AI-enabled eDiscovery platform and document review program at Paul Hastings. Stempel was a key team member in the first-of-its-kind acquisition of the Paul Hastings Data Science group by UnitedLex in 2020.

Baisden, a serial entrepreneur and technology enthusiast, is a key investor in and chairman of Leverage Lab LLC, a first-party data consultancy that empowers marketers with tech and expertise to personalize every consumer touchpoint. He is also the former co-founder and president of Iris Data Services, an e-discovery firm sold to Epiq in 2015 for $134 million. Baisden will lend his expertise to connecting Lineal's revenue-related functions, from marketing to sales, customer success, pricing, and revenue operations.

"Fusing Brian's knowledge of advanced analytics and AI with Lineal's award-winning NLP-driven Relativity applications is a hole-in-one for our litigation services business," said Kent Teague, Chairman and CEO of Lineal. "And with Major's focus on our go-to-market and growth strategy, we are excited about what we can bring to our rapidly growing clients and partners around the globe."

Lineal, a 2021 Relativity Innovation Award winner, expects more companies to embrace its AI-enabled and integrated workflow technology in the next couple of years. By harnessing the talent of these experts, Lineal can meet the tremendous demand for AI technology and services to bring legal into the digital age.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to be joining the Lineal team," said Stempel. "Lineal has the right strategic vision and the expertise to execute that vision. I look forward to helping our clients engage with and create groundbreaking artificial intelligence and business intelligence solutions."

"There is really nobody out there doing what Lineal is doing," said Baisden. "Our ability to democratize technology and empower legal professionals is at an all-time high, and I look forward to executing on the company's aggressive growth plans."

About Lineal - Lineal Services), is a global legal technology services company leveraging artificial intelligence and process-driven workflows to solve information governance, discovery, privacy, compliance, DSAR, conversion, and cyber issues for law firms and corporations. Established in London and with offices throughout the North and South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Lineal has been delivering pioneering solutions since 2009.

