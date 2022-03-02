Fabled Copper Corp.: Fabled Copper Samples High Grade on the Keays South Occurrence With 28.30% Copper

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the eighth set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - Location Map

"We have previously reported our findings on the Lady Luck occurrence in the south end of the Neil Property, followed by the Mac; the 8A, Harris, the 2a and 2b, the Creek and now the Keays south copper occurrence. See Figure 2 below.

The Keays south showing is located approximately 500 meters southwest from the Keays north underground development and thought to be the same mineralized vein system.

Figure 2- Neil Property, Keays south Copper Occurrence Location

The high grade mineralized Keays south vein averages 1 meter in width where observed with numerous large angular sluff float vein fragments.

A total of 6 samples; 2 grabs, 1 chip and 3 floats, were taken over a range in vertical elevation of 106 meters.

Grab sample D - 723231 taken at the 1,827 meter elevation consisted of quartz carbonate veining with minor graphitic fragments, abundant malachite alteration, with 8% chalcopyrite as semi-massive patches and disseminations, with a trace of bornite. This sample assayed 8.05% copper See Photo 1 and Table 1 below.

Photo 1 - Keays south Copper Occurrence

Chip sample D - 723232 was taken at the same elevation and over a width of 0.30 meters. This chip sample was composed of white quartz and beige iron carbonate veining, with moderate malachite alteration, patchy chalcopyrite as bands, and 5% chalcopyrite as patches and disseminated. This chip sample returned 3.07% copper. See Photo 2 and Table 1 below.

Photo 2 - Keays south Copper Occurrence -

Grab sample D - 723233 taken at the 1,771 meter elevation consisted of white quartz carbonate veining with minor bands, seams of shale / siltstone fragments, abundant malachite alteration. It contained a 1.5 cm band of +20% chalcopyrite and 1-3% chalcopyrite overall. This sample returned 0.92% copper. See Table 1 below.

Chip sample D - 723234 taken at the 1,742 meter elevation consisted of white quartz carbonate and iron carbonate veining, black to dark brown on the weathered surface, and mottled yellow to brassy yellow with minor green alteration. There was minor malachite and also shale fragments, with 20% chalcopyrite, trace bornite and azurite. This sample returned 16.15% copper. See Photo 3 and Table 1 below.

Photo 3 - Keays south Copper Occurrence

Float sample D - 723235 taken downhill at 1,728 meters vertically consisted of white quartz, rusty dark red brown on the weathered surface with vuggy and hackley textures, trace malachite, 2% pyrite as gray patches up to 2 cms in size, and 2% chalcopyrite as blebs and disseminated. This sample returned 1.37% copper. See Table 1 below.

Chip sample D - 723236 taken at the lowest elevation 1,719 meters consisted of semi-massive chalcopyrite and quartz, rusty black to dark brown on the weathered surface and brassy yellow on a fresh surface, with a weak banded texture, minor malachite copper alteration, 95% chalcopyrite, trace bornite, hand sample collected for reference. This sample returned 28.30% copper. See Table 1 and Photos 4 and 5 below.

Photo 4 - Keays south Copper Occurrence

Photo 5 - Keays south Copper Occurrence

Table 1 - Keays south Copper Occurrence - Neil Property

Sample No. Elevation (m) Type of Sample Width (m) Copper (Cu) Grade % D - 723231 1,827 Grab

8.05 D - 723232 1,827 Chip 0.30 3.07 D - 723233 1,771 Grab 0.92 D - 723234 1,742 Float 16.15 D - 723235 1,728 Float 1.37 D - 723236 1,719 Float 28.30

1% Copper per tonne = 22.20 lbs.

Moving Forwards

The Keays south veining, due to its high grade nature, and that it continues over 500 meters northeast to the Keays north development, certainly warrants additional sampling, and will perhaps be investigated as a priority drill target for the summer of 2022.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital

on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

