Mittwoch, 02.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global jetzt in Convenience-Kette in Nevada!
PR Newswire
02.03.2022
55 Leser
SKF Annual Report 2021 is published online

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB SKF's Annual Report 2021 has today been published on the Group's website. The report focuses on SKF's operations and value creation for customers, employees, shareholders, the environment, and surrounding communities.

The Annual Report includes SKF's new strategic framework which was announced earlier this year. Sustainability is an integrated part of the Annual Report and the Group's sustainability report, which has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards "Core" option, is also included.

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, SKF, says: "In 2021, we continued to deliver on the things we said we would do, for example continuing the transformation of our engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The positive development during the year was to a great extent accomplished due to all the hard work and commitment from all people across our business."

"We have the potential to make a profound contribution to the transition to a cleaner world, whilst driving innovation and growth for SKF. In 2022, we look forward to accelerate this by delivering on the plans set out in our new strategic framework."

The SKF Annual Report is available for download on https://investors.skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13:00 CET on 2 March 2022.

CONTACT:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-annual-report-2021-is-published-online,c3517209

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3517209/1543197.pdf

SKF_AR_2021_ENG_220301

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3517209/1543198.zip

skf-2021-12-31-en.zip

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-goteborg-2021-5046-rgb,c3018654

SKF-Goteborg 2021 5046 RGB

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/rickard-gustafson,c3018655

Rickard Gustafson

https://mb.cision.com/Public/637/3517209/9aa0beb57cc57054.pdf

20220302 SKF Annual Report 2021 is published

https://mb.cision.com/Public/637/3517209/a1f87c81f56674fc.xhtml

skf-2021-12-31-en

© 2022 PR Newswire
