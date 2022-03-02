Black Beer Market Worth $51.20 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global black beer market size is expected to reach USD 51.20 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. Rising consumption of alcoholic beverages across the globe is anticipated to drive the black beer industry. The growing demand for darker and spicier beers such as dark ale, brown porter, and dark ale is likely to fuel the overall demand.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Asia Pacific captured the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020. The increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages in the emerging markets of China , Japan , and India due to a growing number of new breweries and black beer launches and the rising demand for unconventional beer flavors are anticipated to propel the product demand in APAC.

The cans packaging segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Cans weigh less per case, thus more amounts could be shipped at once cutting down shipping fuel use and positively impacting the environment. Moreover, approximately 70% of cans are recycled globally, which also makes them better for the environment and increases their penetration among consumers.

The offline distribution channel segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. A rise in the number of breweries and bars across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of this segment. Based on a study by Glimpse Corp, as of 2021, more than 25% of new bars and nightclubs were opened in the U.S.

Read 80-page market research report, "Black Beer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Packaging (Cans, Bottles), By Product (Dark Lager, Dark Ale, Brown Porter, Stout), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Black Beer Market Growth & Trends

The cans packaging segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Canner black beer is more portable; however, glass bottles are heavier and fragile. For instance, while a six-pack of canned beer weighs about two pounds, a six-pack of bottled beer weighs more than seven pounds, making cans a more convenient choice for consumers.

Furthermore, the flavor of beers is less impacted by cans as compared to bottles. Based on a study by Beverages Association, more than 61% of consumers preferred the flavor of canned beers over bottled ones, when they participated in a blind tasting of beers.

The dark lager product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The fermentation technique used for producing dark lager is faster and convenient as compared to other black beers, such as dark ale or brown porter. While and dark lagers are fermented at cold temperatures (35°-50°F) using bottom-fermenting yeast, dark ales are fermented at warm temperatures (60°-70°F) using top-fermenting yeast.

The high convenience of manufacturing dark lagers is anticipated to fuel the supply of dark lagers. Furthermore, dark lagers are comparatively less susceptible to the contamination that attracts both local and international microbreweries to produce more lagers over ales. Moreover, the consumption of dark lagers is higher than other beers owing to their smooth, crispier, and cleaner taste. The market for black beer is consolidated with the presence of a large number of international players and a few regional players.

Black Beer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global black beer market on the basis of packaging, product, distribution channel, and region:

Black Beer Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Cans

Bottles

Black Beer Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Dark Lager

Dark Ale

Brown Porter

Stout

Black Beer Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Online

Offline

Black Beer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

List of Key Players of Black Beer Market

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Beavertown Brewery

Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Diageo Plc

Heineken NV

Mikkeller ApS

Stone Brewing Co.

The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Craft Beer Market - The global craft beer market size is expected to reach USD 502.9 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 19.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period on account of the rising demand for low alcohol by volume (ABV) and flavored beer.

The global craft beer market size is expected to reach by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 19.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period on account of the rising demand for low alcohol by volume (ABV) and flavored beer. Honey Wine Market - The global honey wine market size is expected to reach USD 817.03 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.41% over the forecast period. Demand for flavored wines is expected to be among the key factors driving the market.

- The global honey wine market size is expected to reach by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.41% over the forecast period. Demand for flavored wines is expected to be among the key factors driving the market. Whiskey Market - The global whiskey market size is expected to reach USD 89.60 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period on account of rising product consumption across the globe.

Browse through Grand View Research's Alcohol & Tobacco Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg