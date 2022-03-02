MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 2
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 1 March 2022 was 355.04p (ex income) 355.87p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
02 March 2022
