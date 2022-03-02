Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022
Breaking News: TAAT Global jetzt in Convenience-Kette in Nevada!
WKN: A2DJ26 ISIN: US03767D1081 Ticker-Symbol: HQ8F 
Tradegate
01.03.22
21:07 Uhr
5,600 Euro
+0,050
+0,90 %
02.03.2022 | 13:44
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.: Apollo Endosurgery to Participate in the Cowen Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced that Chas McKhann, CEO, and Jeff Black, CFO, will host investor meetings March 7-8, 2022 as part of the Cowen Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually.

As part of the conference event, management will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Cowen at 12:50 pm Eastern Time on Monday, March 7, 2022. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Apollo Endosurgery website, www.apolloendo.com.

For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Apollo Endosurgery, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on development of next-generation, less invasive devices to advance therapeutic endoscopy designed to treat a variety of gastrointestinal conditions including closure of gastrointestinal defects, managing gastrointestinal complications and the treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo's common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

Contact:

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
Jeff Black, 512-279-5126
investor-relations@apolloendo.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations
Matt Kreps, 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691066/Apollo-Endosurgery-to-Participate-in-the-Cowen-Healthcare-Conference

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
