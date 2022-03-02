- (PLX AI) - Norske Skog Chief Financial Officer Rune Sollie bought 5,000 shares in the company.
- • After the transaction, Sollie holds 31,315 shares in Norske Skog
|14:22
|Norske Skog CFO Buys Shares for About NOK 225,000
|09:17
|21.02.
|21.02.
|(PLX AI) - Norske Skog Chief Executive Officer Sven Ombudstved bought 10,000 shares.• Average price NOK 46.82 per share• Now owns 62,631 shares
