ID Global Corporation: IDGlobal Corp. Announces Details of Annual Report Including Noveda Gross Profit Increase of 3256%

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC) is pleased to announce details of the annual report including the company's focal point Noveda Technology Inc. subsidiary, a patented energy monitoring platform solution that integrates consumption and generation data, the platform provides actionable real-time intelligence for owners, operators, users, as well as utilities. Noveda's technology helps reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for customers world-wide. Implementation spans across commercial/retail, industrial, government, education, and utility sectors.

The Company CEO, Sebastien C. DuFort stated, "The Company's strategy to focus on being a pure play Software as a Service (SaaS) provider has made great strides in the last fiscal year. The Company had increased revenue growth of 214% from $150,007 to $471,277, gross profit increased 3,256% from $10,637 to $356,949, and gross profit percentage increased from 7% in 2020 to 76% in 2021 (Most of our cost of services with the new model are fixed costs.)"

As discussed in a prior press release, the Software Upgrades are slated to launch Q2 2022 which include replacing outdated Flash software whose life ended December 31, 2020, and the interim Flash Workaround App that was limited to Windows users. The Upgrade also includes the latest PHP version 8, full-fledged source code documentation, and computability with AWS infrastructure for additional computational services. Once through a short beta-testing phase of the new upgrades, the company also has two international licensing agreements to execute.

ABOUT NOVEDA

Currently headquartered in White Plains, New York, Noveda Technologies is an innovative leader in real-time, web-based energy and water monitoring. The company's patented software solutions help reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for customers across commercial, retail, government, education, and utility sectors.

ABOUT AZURE BLOCKCHAIN

Azure Blockchain will leverage its Blockchain strategy to include various tangible assets, which may include, gold, silver, and other mining assets, real estate, business assets, to name a few. Azure's development, use, and adaptation of blockchain technology is positioned to use newly created currencies to build secure and tangible asset value for the holders. Because blockchain technology shares records of transactions and is updated by a network of computers instead of a central authority, every transaction within the system will be secure, time-stamped, and linked with previous and subsequent transactions that can be seen by anyone with access to a given blockchain. Moreover, the technology has the potential to be ideal when it comes to simplify complicated transactions and helping to digitally track physical assets, such as electricity, as they make their way from point A to point B. Because blockchain can be used to monitor energy consumption, Azure intends to incorporate the technology to be used in conjunction with IoT technology to better measure energy usage and collect payments. This will also serve to assist consumers and businesses to identify where energy is coming from and whether it is from a renewable source.

IDGC's Plan of Operations .

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own.

