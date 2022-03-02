DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2022 / 14:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 01/03/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 68.2572
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1174660
CODE: SRHE
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2109787635 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE Sequence No.: 146440 EQS News ID: 1292635 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1292635&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 02, 2022 08:17 ET (13:17 GMT)