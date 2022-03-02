

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX)



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday said it expects net sales in the first quarter to be in the range of $6.63 billion to $6.78 billion.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.8 billion.



Earnings per share for the first quarter is expected between $1.95 and $2.10. The consensus estimate stands at $1.66 per share.



For the full year, net sales are expected to range from $27.22 billion to $27.85 billion and earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $7.60-$8.00. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $7.60 per share on revenue of $28.04 billion for the period.



For the fourth quarter, Dollar Tree reported income that decreased from the same period last year, but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $454.2 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $502.8 million, or $2.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $7.08 billion from $6.77 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $454.2 Mln. vs. $502.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.01 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.77 -Revenue (Q4): $7.08 Bln vs. $6.77 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.95 - $2.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.63 - $6.78 Bln







