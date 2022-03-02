Ireland's largest university, University College Dublin (UCD), has selected enterprise media solution leader YuJa, Inc. to provide a campuswide Video Platform to serve its more than 30,000 students across six colleges, along with administrative and support functions for the institution.

University officials were seeking a platform that could host and share large media files in a manner compliant with licensing laws, as well as to securely host all media files from online synchronous and asynchronous instruction that has taken place.

In addition to securing an enterprise video content management system (EVCM) the university and its students will benefit from robust and easy-to-use features available in YuJa's lecture capture, live streaming and sharing tools, as well as the ability to auto-caption media in multiple languages.

"Built-in tools within YuJa, such as automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content, will streamline workflows and help course designers and instructors create engaging synchronous and asynchronous learning experiences," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, inc.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY COLLEGE DUBLIN

University College Dublin (UCD) is a dynamic, modern university and is the largest university in Ireland with six colleges and 37 schools offering a comprehensive range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Its student population is over 32,000, including 6,500 international students. UCD is also a major employer with 3,500 personnel (full-time and part-time). UCD is currently ranked within the top 1 percent of institutions worldwide. It is also Ireland's most globally engaged university with over 30,000 students drawn from over 120 countries and includes students based at locations outside of Ireland. For further information on UCD please visit www.ucd.ie.

ABOUT YUJA INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

