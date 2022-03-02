Precision-engineered BirdBike Now Available Exclusively via Halfords

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced availability of its custom designed and engineered e-bike, the Bird Bike throughout the UK. The Bird Bike is now available through its exclusive launch-partner, the UK's largest cycling retailer Halfords via birdbike.co.uk.

Bird Bike was expertly designed by Bird's in-house team of aerospace, automotive and micromobility engineers for a smooth and powerful ride. Its best-in-class safety features include a 250w Bafang rear hub motor, up to 25km/h speed assist, up to 100km range, 7-speed Shimano drivetrain for extra power on tough UK inclines, integrated LED lights, and a backlit handlebar dash display. Available in three colourways, Stealth Black, Gravity Grey and Starling Blue, the Bird Bike also connects via Bluetooth to the Bird app for added security alarm and battery controls.

The arrival of Bird Bike taps into a zeitgeist moment for e-bikes in the UK, with over 2.4 million online searches for 'Electric Bike' carried out last year and nearly 40% of UK residents saying they would cycle significantly more if they had one. E-bike demand continues to soar, with the total number of e-bikes in circulation expected to reach 300 million worldwide by 2023, a 50% increase over 20191

"The UK is investing heavily in its cycling infrastructure and people are now looking to micro-electric vehicles to replace their petrol-powered trips. The Bird Bike not only offers both new and experienced cyclists the thrill of the ride, but also the safety and technology synonymous with our brand," said Brian Buccella, Senior Vice President, Government Partnerships and Consumer Products at Bird. "We are incredibly proud to partner with Halfords to launch Bird Bike in the UK. Their dedication to electric transportation and delivering high quality service, both instore and online, aligns perfectly with our values at Bird."

Priced at £1,999, Bird Bike comes in two models: the step-over 'A-Frame', which is available now, and the step-through 'V-Frame', set to follow this summer. Orders can be made via the Halfords website and in-store teams will assemble the bike ready for collection.

"We are thrilled to be the exclusive launch partner for the Bird Bike in the UK, which will be available online at Halfords," Rebecca Blewitt Buyer for Electric Bikes, Halfords. "The new bike is such an innovative design and we can't wait for our customers to get their hands on one!"

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling products and services. Customers who have purchased a Bird Bike via Halfords can experience a number of service benefits through the exclusive launch partnership. This includes one of Halfords' 3000+ technicians taking the hassle out of building a bike by assembling it for customers, safety checks to ensure it's ready to ride, and the ability to order a Bird Bike and have it delivered to one of Halfords' 404 stores.

About Bird Bike:

As part of its mission to enable access to eco-friendly mobility options for all, Bird's consumer e-bike is custom designed by Bird's in-house team of award winning engineers and industrial designers who brought to market the Bird Three, the industry's most eco-conscious shared e-scooter. Bird Bike's features designed to bring fun, safety and reliability include:

Max electric assist speed of 25 kmph for efficient trips

of 25 kmph for efficient trips Bafang rear hub motor makes commuting an effortless breeze

makes commuting an effortless breeze Safety certified and IP65+ water resistance increases security and safety

increases security and safety Easy-to-read LCD panel displays speed, distance and battery capacity

displays speed, distance and battery capacity Kenda Kwick K Shield+ puncture-resistant tires minimise the likelihood of a flat

minimise the likelihood of a flat Shimano's Tourney 7 Speed RapidFire Plus Shift provide flexible gear changes

provide flexible gear changes Integrated, high-visibility LED Lights ensure 180° visibility any time of day or night

ensure 180° visibility any time of day or night 346 Wh 36 volt removable battery, powered by LG cells delivers up to 100km of electric range

delivers up to 100km of electric range Front and rear Tektro disc brakes assures stopping power

assures stopping power Fully adjustable seat height ensures comfort on the road

ensures comfort on the road Bluetooth connectivity with the Bird app helps Bird Bike owners easily turn on and off vehicle lights, view battery range and miles ridden

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 350 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

1All data via https://www.tredz.co.uk/research/e-bike-stats-2021

