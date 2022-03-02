Endo International plc: Butt First: Endo Launches First Direct-to-Consumer Campaign for Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) With 200+ Patient Events

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) has kicked off a series of more than 200 patient events that will be held across the United States as part of Butt First, a new direct-to-consumer awareness campaign designed to excite and educate women about Endo Aesthetics' Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes). QWO received FDA approval in July 2020 and is the first and only injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women. QWO is available in aesthetic practices across the country.

"Butt First conveys factual information about the causes and treatment of cellulite, while also striking an emotional connection with women," said Rob Catlin, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Endo Aesthetics. "The multi-channel campaign encourages women who are bothered by their cellulite to start a conversation with their aesthetic provider to find out if treatment with QWO is an appropriate option."

"Cellulite has never been an easy topic for patients to raise with their aesthetic physicians and vice versa," said Kim Nichols MD, a Connecticut-based, board-certified dermatologist and host of one of the upcoming patient events. "With the Butt First campaign, Endo Aesthetics is offering patients and physicians a judgement-free way to discuss an issue that affects the vast majority of adult women of all races, ages, body types and fitness levels-cellulite. I look forward to seeing current and future patients empowered by these open and honest conversations."

"In this month that celebrates women, we're proud of the mostly female marketers who developed this campaign and the women healthcare providers who helped bring QWO to market," said Stephanie Wenstrup, Executive Director, Aesthetics Marketing at Endo. "Butt First empowers women to choose what's important to them-without apology."

Patient Events :

Over the next few months, hundreds of QWO patient events will take place at aesthetic practices across the United States. They're designed to provide a fun, supportive and educational environment where women can learn about cellulite and whether QWO is the right treatment for them. These events allow all attendees to feel empowered to put themselves and their butt first.

Women interested in attending an event in their area can find a QWO provider on www.qwo.com and ask them about their upcoming Butt First event.

Media Buy & Campaign Strategy :

The patient events are part of the larger Butt First campaign, which includes targeted social media, digital ads, content partnerships on beauty and wellness-focused websites, signage and educational materials in doctors' offices and partnerships with industry organizations. A new commercial is running online.

Butt First, why this campaign? After countless hours talking to aesthetic specialists and conducting market research with women about their perceptions on cellulite, Endo Aesthetics believes that many women are frustrated that they haven't found a way to address the moderate to severe cellulite on their buttocks. The company hopes that women will recognize the value of putting themselves (and their butts) first and will ask their aesthetic specialist if QWO is right for them.

The Butt First imagery is aspirational, yet relatable-whether or not the viewer is bothered by cellulite. The campaign demands attention, piques curiosity and generates excitement in a way that's factual, non-judgmental and solution-oriented.

For additional information and helpful and educational content, including the "Find a Specialist" tool, go to www.qwo.com.

WHAT IS QWO?

QWO is a prescription medicine used to treat moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not receive QWO if you: are allergic to collagenase or to any of the ingredients in QWO, or have an active infection at the treatment area.

QWO may cause serious side effects, including:

Allergic (hypersensitivity) reactions, including anaphylaxis . Call your healthcare provider right away if you have hives, trouble breathing, low blood pressure, swollen face, chest pain, dizziness or fainting after receiving QWO;

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have hives, trouble breathing, low blood pressure, swollen face, chest pain, dizziness or fainting after receiving QWO; Injection site bruising

Before receiving QWO, tell your healthcare provider if you:

have a bleeding problem.

are pregnant or may become pregnant, nursing or plan to nurse. You and your healthcare provider should decide if you will receive QWO or breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take a medicine that prevents the clotting of your blood (antiplatelet or anticoagulant).

The most common side effects of QWO include: injection site bruising, pain, areas of hardness, itching, redness, discoloration, swelling and warmth in the treatment area.

These are not all the possible side effects of QWO. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA at www.fda.gov/medwatch or 1-800-FDA-1088

Click for Full Prescribing Information for QWO, including Patient Information.

About Cellulite

Cellulite is a localized alteration in the contour of the skin that has been reported in over 90 percent of post-pubertal females and affects women of all races and ethnicities.1,2 The presence of cellulite is associated with changes in dermal thickness and in the fat cells and connective tissue below the skin.3 A primary factor in the cause of the condition is the collagen containing septae which attach the skin to the underlying fascia layers.4,5 The septae tether the skin which, with additional contributing protrusions of subcutaneous fat, causes the surface dimpling characteristic of cellulite.6,7 These fibrous septae are oriented differently with varying thickness in females than in males, which informs our understanding of cellulite as a gender-related condition.8 Cellulite clinically presents on the buttocks, thighs, lower abdomen and arms.

It is known that cellulite is different from generalized obesity.9 In generalized obesity, adipocytes undergo hypertrophy and hyperplasia that is not limited to the pelvis, thighs, and abdomen.2 In areas of cellulite, characteristic large, metabolically stable adipocytes have physiologic and biochemical properties that differ from adipose tissue located elsewhere.10 An anatomical study in 2019 found that women have increased fat lobule height compared with men, which may also contribute to the mattress-like appearance seen as a result of the tension of the fibrous septae.8,10 Weight gain can make cellulite more noticeable, but cellulite may be present even in thin subjects.9

About Endo Aesthetics

Endo Aesthetics is embarking on a mission devoted to pushing the boundaries of aesthetic artistry. Driven by world-class research and development, Endo Aesthetics is advancing solutions to address unmet needs beginning with the first FDA-approved injectable treatment for cellulite in the buttocks. Endo Aesthetics is an Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) business. Learn more at www.endoaesthetics.com.

About Endo

Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the statements by Mr. Catlin, Dr. Nichols and Ms. Wenstrup and any statements relating to the consumer campaign, patient events, treatment options and the performance of Qwo.

Endo International plc:





Media: Investors: Heather Zoumas-Lubeski Pravesh Khandelwal (484) 216-6829 (845) 364-4833 media.relations@endo.com relations.investor@endo.com

