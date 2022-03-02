Construction Films Market to Garner $14.6 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 6.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Growth of the construction industry in the developing countries, rise in construction activities, and increase in government projects drive the growth of the global construction films market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Construction Films Market by Type (LDPE and LLDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene (PP)/BOPP, PET/BOPET, Polyamide/BOPA, PVB, PVC, and Others), Application (Gas & Moisture Barrier, Vapor Barrier, Curing Blanket, and Others), and End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030". According to the report, the global construction films industry generated $8.0 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $14.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth of the construction industry in the developing countries, rise in construction activities, and increase in government projects drive the growth of the global construction films market. However, Use of non-biodegradable plastic hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand from the automotive industry presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8185

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global construction films market.

The pandemic had halted the construction activities around the world and disrupted the supply chain, owing to the implementation of lockdown, especially during the initial phase.

However, the market is going to recover soon in 2022.

The gas & moisture barrier segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the gas & moisture barrier segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global construction films market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Construction Films Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8185?reqfor=covid

The residential segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global construction films market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030, due to the rising number of residential construction projects across the globe as a result of the growing population.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global construction films market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, attributed to mass scale infrastructure and massive urbanization in the developing countries of the region.

Leading Market Players

Berry Global

Eastman Chemical Company

E.I. du Pont de Nemours

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mondi

Raven Industries, Inc.

RKW SE

Saint-Gobain

Supreme

Toray Industries, Inc.



Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-films-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Window Films Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Construction Chemicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Breathable Films Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Water-Soluble Films Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Polyethylene Films Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on:LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg