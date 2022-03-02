Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global jetzt in Convenience-Kette in Nevada!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A28SU2 ISIN: XS2110768525 Ticker-Symbol:  
Berlin
02.03.22
10:07 Uhr
98,45 Euro
+2,43
+2,53 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
STENA INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STENA INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,5199,3316:47
98,5099,2516:58
PR Newswire
02.03.2022 | 15:28
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concordia Maritime: Sale of P-MAX tanker Stena President

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has entered into a contract for the sale of the P-MAX-vessel Stena President (65,200 dwt, built in 2007). The buyer is a shipping company based in Greece. Delivery is scheduled in March 2022.

The sale is expected to have a positive liquidity effect of approximately USD 0.6 million. The surplus will be used for accelerated amortization of bank debt. The price has been affected by the vessel being sold in an undocked condition and by a continuing low spot market. Stena President is due to have its scheduled 15-year special survey (drydock) in the third quarter of 2022.

"The weak tanker market during Q1 poses continued challenges for Concordia Maritime. The sale of Stena President is made to avoid docking costs and strengthen the company's financial position. Further sales cannot be ruled out unless we see a lasting recovery in the tanker transport market," says Concordia Maritime CEO Erik Lewenhaupt.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704 855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 2 March 2022 at 15:15 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/sale-of-p-max-tanker-stena-president,c3517580

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3517580/1543390.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release - 20220302

STENA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.