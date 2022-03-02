Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022
Breaking News: TAAT Global jetzt in Convenience-Kette in Nevada!
WKN: A110SZ ISIN: SE0005624756 
Frankfurt
02.03.22
08:07 Uhr
0,880 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.03.2022 | 15:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Doxa Aktiebolag is removed (111/22)

On November 16, 2021, the shares in Doxa Aktiebolag (the "Company") were given
observation status after the Company had communicated its intention to add a
new business area focusing on real estate investments and to acquire different
property portfolios, resulting in a new listing process with Nasdaq Stockholm
AB (the "Exchange") for continued admission to trading of the Company's shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On December 28, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Exchange had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

On December 30, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
the acquisition of Sundsbron Fastighets AB had been completed. 

On February 28, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
the acquisition of a property portfolio in Malmö had been completed. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Doxa Aktiebolag (DOXA, ISIN code
SE0005624756, order book ID 100241). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
