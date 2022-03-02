Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Doxa Aktiebolag is removed (111/22)

On November 16, 2021, the shares in Doxa Aktiebolag (the "Company") were given observation status after the Company had communicated its intention to add a new business area focusing on real estate investments and to acquire different property portfolios, resulting in a new listing process with Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") for continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On December 28, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the Exchange had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On December 30, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the acquisition of Sundsbron Fastighets AB had been completed. On February 28, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the acquisition of a property portfolio in Malmö had been completed. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Doxa Aktiebolag (DOXA, ISIN code SE0005624756, order book ID 100241). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB