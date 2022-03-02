

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) said that it has extended the contract of Chief Operating Officer Johannes Giloth (51) by five years until the end of 19 January 2028. His previous appointment had a term of three years until January 19, 2023.



Johannes Giloth joined the Management Board on January 20, 2020 and is responsible for the then newly created Purchasing, Production and Supply Chain organization.







