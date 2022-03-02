PrimeXBT Announces New Trading Instruments, 24 Cryptocurrencies Added

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT , a global multi-asset platform offering a comprehensive suite of trading products and cryptocurrency services, has listed 24 new trading instruments featuring many of today's most popular cryptocurrencies.

In-Demand Cryptocurrency Trading Instruments Listed On PrimeXBT

The expansive list of new trading instruments features two dozen highly in-demand crypto assets. The new trading instruments also join a wide range of forex currencies, commodities, stock indices, and existing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Cardano, Solana, and Dogecoin.

With these latest additions, PrimeXBT's lineup has reached a milestone of 100 unique trading instruments. "We are proud to offer the trading community a one-stop-shop enabling a diverse trading portfolio of assets," said a PrimeXBT spokesperson. "The new listing further presents a range of profitable opportunities all under one roof."

The lineup of new trading instruments includes:

BNB/USD TRX/USD XTZ/USD LUNA/USD FTT/USD FIL/USD AVAX/USD FTM/USD EGLD/USD MATIC/USD XLM/USD AXS/USD SHIB/USD MANA/USD KLAY/USD ATOM/USD ICP/USD HNT/USD NEAR/USD SAND/USD THETA/USD ALGO/USD VET/USD XMR/USD

PrimeXBT Continues To Reinforce Robust Product Offering Through Regular Updates

Listing in-demand crypto assets requested by the trading community is among several ways PrimeXBT continues to expand its overall product lineup and potential customer reach. Traders of any experience level can discover a wealth of ways to access markets.

The recently launched PrimeXBT Trading Academy teaches traders how to get started trading any of the platform's wide variety of popular trading instruments. A new Contests section lets traders use virtual funds to compete for prizes while also testing their skills in a simulated real-time market. Covesting allows newcomers to follow more experienced traders who profit for them.

There is also a newly released native Android and iOS application, which users can use to access any of the 24 new trading instruments just released. The new trading instruments are now live on PrimeXBT today. Users can see the current trading conditions and fees on the PrimeXBT website .

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a multi-award-winning fintech company established in 2018 which offers a Cryptocurrency, FX, Indices, and Commodities synthetic contract trading infrastructure. The platform provides access to a wide range of trading tools while maintaining security, liquidity and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. PrimeXBT also offers the Covesting copy-trading module, which allows users to browse through hundreds of trading strategies provided by other traders, and automatically copy their trading activity.