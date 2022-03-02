

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Tuesday reported the lowest weekly average of Covid cases in more than seven months.



The 7-day average of 61135 is the lowest since July 27. Also on Tuesday, one of the lowest daily case figures in recent months was recorded in the county.



With 47031 additional cases, the total number of people infected with coronavirus has reached 79,092,025901, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 1736 additional casualties, the total number of lives that the pandemic claimed rose to 952,509.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 5,082 - while Ohio reported the most number of casualties - 242.



53,730,805 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometere tally shows.



48,987 people are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus infection, as per the New York Times latest tally.



Hospital admissions reduced by 42 percent within a fortnight. There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 42 percent within a fortnight.



I.C.U. admissions dropped to 9,230.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 215,677,777 Americans, or 65 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.8 percent of people above 65.



43.8 percent of the eligible population, or 94,383,887 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



Nearly one-fourth of the total eligible U.S. population has not yet taken a single dose of the Covid vaccine jab, according to the latest CDC update.







