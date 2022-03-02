Reports And Data: Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Size To Reach USD 415.6 MN In 2030 | Growing Demand For HMO In Infant Formula And Rising Application In Functional Foods Are Driving HMO Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market size is expected to reach USD 415.6 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.9 % over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The market revenue growth is being driven owing to an increase in application scope in functional food & beverages and infant formula, rapid technological advancement, rising health awareness, and rapid development of the dairy industry.

HMOs are essential components of human milk that come in a wide range of compositions. HMOs produced by companies need to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as opposed to dietary supplements, which are controlled by the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) Act. In the US, DuPont's CARE4U was GRAS-approved for use in infant formula and toddler meals., Two HMOs have completed a revolutionary food safety assessment in Europe owing to an increase in demand for HMOs, which resulted in a favorable evaluation conclusion and European Commission approval. HMOs have been employed in infant formula and human milk for a long time. The route to the market for new and unique HMOs as a dietary supplement is to have GRAS self-affirmed for use in food and then utilize it in the same manner as a dietary supplement. Such alerts have been issued for 2'-O-fucosyllactose, 2'-fucosyllactose, and lacto-N-neotetraose.

For More Industry Insight, Request Sample@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1303

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

By deployment type, lacto-N-neotetraose segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2021 as it aids in increasing growth of beneficial bifidobacteria and decreasing growth of pathogenic bacteria, which attracts food and beverage manufacturers as a result of the growing awareness about human milk oligosaccharides among customers.

Fucosyllactose segment revenue is expected to increase at fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as dietary supplement producers transition to Fucosyllactose, owing to its capacity to modify gut microbiota composition and behavior aiding in good digestion.

The overall number of neutral and acidic structures based on MALDI-MS analysis of total human milk carbohydrate SEC-fractions is expected to reach 1,000 distinct structures, according to Frontiers Pediatric Immunology. Competing enzymes create oligosaccharides, which have a wide structural variety and variability that distinguishes this class of substances. The monosaccharides glucose (Glc), galactose (Gal), N-acetylglucosamine (GlcNAc), fucose (Fuc), and sialic acid (N-acetylneuraminic acid) make up HMOs (Neu5Ac). HMOs, on the other hand, do not necessarily have all five monosaccharides in their composition.

By application, infant formula segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2021 because of HMOs' therapeutic properties, such as infection prevention, prebiotic effects, memory improvement, brain development, and gut health maintenance.

Human milk oligosaccharides market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing population, fatality rate, expendable income, and consumer awareness about health and hygiene. Concerns about gastrointestinal diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, and rickets, among other chronic illnesses, have boosted demand for functional foods and drinks, which is expected to drive demand for human milk oligosaccharides in the region. Furthermore, markets for dietary supplements and baby food are rapidly increasing in India and China , which is projected to boost product demand during the forecast period.

is expected to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing population, fatality rate, expendable income, and consumer awareness about health and hygiene. Concerns about gastrointestinal diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, and rickets, among other chronic illnesses, have boosted demand for functional foods and drinks, which is expected to drive demand for human milk oligosaccharides in the region. Furthermore, markets for dietary supplements and baby food are rapidly increasing in and , which is projected to boost product demand during the forecast period. Companies profiled in global HMO market report include Inbiose NV, ELICITYL SA, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Glycom A/S, Abbott, ZuChem Inc., Glycosyn, Inc., Dextra Laboratories, DuPont (Nutrition & Biosciences), and FrieslandCampina.

Request For Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1303

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented human milk oligosaccharides market based on component, technology, type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Fucosyllactose



Sialyllactose



Lacto-N-Tetraose



Lacto-N-Neotetraose

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

HMO Production Technology



Chemo-enzymatic synthesis





Whole-cell biocatalysis





Sialyltransferases





Glycosyltransferases





Fucosyltransferases



Separation & Analysis

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1303

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Acidic



Neutral

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Functional Food & Beverages



Infant Formula



Food Supplements



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America



US





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

Browse for More Details:

Nonfat Milk Powder Market By Applications (Confectionery & Bakery, Nutritional Food), By Form Factor (Ordinary, Agglomerated), By Processing Treatment (Low-heat, High-heat), By Distribution Channel (Online, Hypermarket, Retail Stores) And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2027

Soy Milk Market, Share & Trends Analysis by Form (Sweetened, Unsweetened), by Distribution Channel (Online, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Retail, Others), by Application (Cheese, Desserts, Snacks, Beverages, Others), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016- 2026

Skimmed Milk Market Size, Share, Demand By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Prepared Mix, Dairy, Others), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Store, Online Store, Supermarket, Hypermarket, Wholesalers), By Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts for 2016 - 2026

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-human-milk-oligosaccharides-hmo-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg