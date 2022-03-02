C Spire Recognized Among Top 150 Managed Service Providers by CRN

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / C Spire Business has been named as one of the top managed service providers (MSPs) in North America for 2022 by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company ® and a top technology news and information source for solution providers, IT channel partners and value-added resellers (VARS).

The business division of the Southeastern U.S.-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company made the MSP 500 list's Elite 150 category for the eighth consecutive year. The ranking recognizes leading solution providers that demonstrate innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services.

"We are honored to accept this recognition from CRN once again," said Suzy Hays, general manager of C Spire Business. "Our managed services help businesses operate more efficiently and navigate the growing complexities of IT solutions and maximize return on IT investments."

With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide, helping empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About C Spire Business

C Spire Business is a division of C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services provider. The managed solutions provider brings together a team of specialized IT experts to deliver a wide range of technology services for businesses. The team collaborates with firms to provide new ideas and technologies that keep them prepared for the future. From cloud services to VoIP, C Spire Business engineers work with companies to offer customer inspired IT solutions focused on their needs. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire Business, visit www.cspire.com/business and click on the business tab or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CSpireBusiness ; on Twitter at www.twitter.com/CSpireBusiness and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/showcase/c-spire-business .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com .

