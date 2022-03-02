DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dealing Deadline



02.03.2022 / 17:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV



Prospectus updates - effective from 21 March 2022



This is to notify you that the dealing deadlines for the following Sub-Funds will be changed on the effective date 21 March 2022:



JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders EUR Govt Bond 1-3 yr UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders EUR Govt Bond UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond 0-3 Months UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond 0-1 yr UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond 1-3 yr UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Carbon Transition Global Equity UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Corporate Bond 1-5 yr Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - US Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - USD Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Funds").



In addition, in relation to the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF, from the effective date orders will be accepted on each Dealing Day instead of the Business Day immediately prior to each Dealing Day.



To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.



https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm-etfs-dealing-deadline-changes-en.pdf





Enquiries:



JPMorgan

Connie MacCurrach

